Tanzania: Samia Earns Kudos for Her Development Initiatives

10 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deogratius Kamagi

BUDDHISTS have commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her deliberate efforts to open up the country and create a national unity and harmony.

They suggest that the initiatives are key to assuring sustainable development in social, political and economic affairs.

Speaking over the weekend in Dar es Salaam during an event to commemorate the birthday of Buddhism founder Gautama Buddha, the Chief Mork for Africa Continent Rev Panasekara Ilukpitiye said Tanzania has remained a peaceful country due to the presence of strong and committed leadership.

"That is why Tanzania has continued to receive more investors and visitors from different parts of the world, their presence is crucial for development," she said.

He also explained their commitment to continue supporting government initiatives by carrying on its various projects on provision of social services.

So far Buddha community has engaged in the education sector particularly vocational training, health and agriculture sector.

"Also we are running an orphanage centre, all these are efforts toward supporting government initiative on improving social service delivery to the public," he added.

On her part, one of the invitees Ms Shamim Khan also underscored the importance of the peace committee on creating mutual understanding among Tanzanians as a result of a prevailing peace and tranquility.

Ms Khan who is a chairperson for Women Muslim Forum of the Muslim Council of Tanzania said President Samia has shown that she is capable of taking the country into greater heights.

"In fact she is meeting expectations of all Tanzanians, all needed is to pray for her and the country at large," she noted, saying President Samia's dedication on opening up the country by attracting more investors will boost the economy accordingly.

Buddhism is one of the world's largest religions. Its origin is from idle and far eastern countries such as Japan, India, China and Thailand.

