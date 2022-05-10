Angola: Parliaments of Angola and Sao Tome Discuss Legal Cooperation

Luanda — Legal cooperation (legislative production) topped Monday's dialogue between the National Assemblies of Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe held in Luanda.

The first deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Emília Carlota Dias, led the Angolan delegation, while the São Tome's delegation was headed by the counterpart Guilherme Octávio dos Ramos.

In statements to the press, Carlota Dias and Guilherme dos Ramos confirmed the need to strengthen cooperation in the field of drafting laws between the two Parliaments.

They considered it essential that the two Parliaments exchange experiences on the functioning of their respective legislative bodies, as well as in the field of Parliamentary administration.

Carlota Dias also considered it essential to encourage the Heads of State for the dynamism, more and more, of the cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, Guilherme Octávio dos Ramos suggested the exchange of experiences on parliamentary representation itself and its respective working committees.

He is of the view that as it is a direct popular emanation, it is necessary to make a proximity legislature, representing the voters.

The MPs are part of the entourage of the President of the Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Carlos Manuel Vila Nova, who, since Sunday, has been making a state visit to Angola.

Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe formalised cooperation in February 1978, through the General Agreement of Friendship and Cooperation, and the institutionalization of the Bilateral Joint Commission, created in January 1980.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance São Tomé and Príncipe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The sixth and final session of this body took place in Luanda, in November 2007.

In 1995, they signed the agreement for the Reciprocal Protection of Investments, with a view to creating favorable conditions to stimulate private initiatives and intensify bilateral economic cooperation.

In 2019, areas were identified for a new cooperation strategy, with emphasis on tourism, transport and offshore hydrocarbon exploration.

Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe, which maintain political and diplomatic relations, among others, are members of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) and the Gulf of Guinea Commission (CGG).

São Tomé and Príncipe, an African island country situated close to the equator, is part of a volcanic chair with impressive rocks and corals, as well as tropical forests and beaches.