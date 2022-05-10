Malawi: Court Releases Former DPP Governor Mzomera Ngwira From Prison

The High Court in Mzuzu has today, Monday released former vocal regional governor of the opposition, Democratic Progressive Party Nzomera Ngwira from prison.

Mzuzu High Court Judge Justice Chimwemwe Kamowa made the ruling following Ngwira's appeal against his conviction and sentence on the the abuse of local development fund.

According to Christon Gh'ambi, lawyer representing Ngwira, the court has reduced the sentence to that of immediate release owing to the effect that has been sick several times.

Gh'ambi said the ruling means that the conviction is upheld but the sentencing is reduced.

"The judgment is out, the court has reduced the sentence to that of immediate release, owing to the effect that he has been sick several times" said Gh'ambi.

He added that Ngwira is now out of prison.

"Now we feel comfortable, but not necessarily comfortable, because we wanted him to be completely acquitted" added Gh'ambi.

Ngwira was convicted of obtaining money using corrupt means, pertaining the abuse of constituency development funds.

In 2020, he was sentenced to four years by Mzimba Senior Resident Magistrate in Mzimba over abuse of local development fund during the time he was a member of parliament for Mzimba Hora Constituency.

He was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau after evidence revealed that he forged bank documents to obtain K650,000 from the fund and later returned funds amounting to K400,000.