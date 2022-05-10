Malawi: Mitc Invites Private Sector Companies to Lusaka Business Indaba

9 May 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) has invited private sector companies to the Lusaka Business Indaba and Expo scheduled for 27-28 May, 2022, in Lusaka, Zambia.

The business indaba is aimed at discussing ways in which business can access finance to spur their growth.

The meeting, which will be held under the theme: Creating Opportunities to access finance and market linkage, will also explore markets available in Lusaka for business to take advantage of.

MITC Chief Executive Officer, Paul Kwengwere, said in a statement available to Nyasa Times that the forum is a perfect opportunity for business people to interact and network with their counterparts in Zambia.

"There are a lot of business opportunities that Malawi can take advantage of in Zambia especially when it comes to supply of various goods and also some opportunities that we as Malawi can explore in Zambia," he observed.

Kwengwere noted that the indaba is focusing on how business can access finance and markets which is critical to private sector players.

He added: "So as MITC, we are encouraging the business community to attend this important meeting because we know it will help them to gain knowledge on available market opportunities in Lusaka."

Kwengwere said it also offers an opportunity to interact with financiers who will be attending the event.

The Lusaka Business indaba will feature an exhibition as well as business sessions.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X