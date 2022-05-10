Malawi: Mzimba Luwerezi MP Chirwa Awards Best Performing Public Servants and Institutions

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba Luwerezi Constituency, Sam Chirwa, over the weekend awarded public servants and institutions that performed exceptionally well in their various professions.

He splashed assorted items worth over K5 million in recognition and appreciation of their good work.

The awards, according to Chirwa - who is a UTM legislator -, are one way of motivating public servants as well as institutions in his jurisdiction.

Ten teachers (six males and four females) from Kankholikoli Primary School went away with designer suits, bags and a live cow, a Primary Education Advisor (PEA) went away with K100, 000 and house for health assistant at Chiwandauka clinic among others.

Chirwa also awarded best performing primary school learners with bursaries and school learning materials.

In his remarks, Chirwa said "for the community to benefit a lot from public servants, we need to motivates the workers and institutions. The awards will also make other workers and institutions to perform in a good way."

Speaking on behalf of public servants, Peter Nkhata thanked the MP for the development.

Meanwhile, Chirwa has vowed to continue motivating public servants and institutions in his area.