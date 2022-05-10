Angola: President of Sao Tome Confident of Strengthening Relations

9 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President of the Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe Carlos Vila Nova expressed Wednesday in Luanda his satisfaction and trust in the strengthening of relations with Angola in different areas.

Speaking at a press conference at the end of a meeting with his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço, the visiting President also expressed his satisfaction with the decision to resume the Bilateral Commission between the two countries which, after 15 years of inactivity, will meet at the end of this month, in Praia city (São Tomé e Príncipe), where new paths for cooperation will be discussed.

"What moves us are very high and profound reasons, which have to do with the elevation of these relationships, in the sense of improving the living conditions of the populations", he said.

"After this visit and the work session we had, I am sure that we have a way to go to make the existing conditions better", he underlined.

Since Sunday (8) in Angola, for a three-day visit, Carlos Vila Nova said that "today I am even more sure that this trip will be strengthened and we will do it for the good of both countries and peoples".

Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe formalized cooperation in February 1978, through the General Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation and the Bilateral Joint Commission created in January 1980.

In 1995, they signed an agreement for the Reciprocal Protection of Investments, with a view to creating favorable conditions to stimulate private initiatives and intensify economic cooperation between both States.

Members of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) and the Gulf of Guinea Commission (CGG), Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe maintain excellent political, diplomatic, cooperation and friendship relations.

