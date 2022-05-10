Gambia: New Public Service Minister Says Teachers Welcome His Appointment

The newly appointed Minister of Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery (MoPSARPCD) has said that when his named was announced by the government spokesperson on State TV for the new ministerial position, teachers and the entire leadership of The Gambia Teacher's Union (GTU) embraced his ministerial appointment with open arms.

"The first man to call me was my former boss, Mr. Omar J. Ndure followed by teachers, my GTUCCU staff, while other people were also sending messages on social media embracing my new appointment," Minister Joof said.

In his own words said: "I thought as the news of my appointment broke-out in town, the teaching fraternity will say no we can't lose you, but instead they embraced me because they also saw the reason why President Barrow appointed me as new minister."

If there is national call which teaching fraternity are part of, minister Joof explained, he would accept it in good faith while, thanking the teaching fraternity and all those who called him or sent him messages to congratulate him on his new ministerial appointment.

According to minister Joof, it is going to be difficult for him to leave GTUCCU after being with the co-operative for decades. He recalled that for the past 26 years, which is a quarter of century, he dedicated his life to co-operative development in the country thus the impact has been felt in his very humble way he did for teachers.

Minister Joof described his appointment as part of the successes he registered at the Gambia Teachers' Union Co-operative Credit Union (GTUCCU) for the past years.

"I also believe that President Barrow followed my work at GTUCCU during his (President Barrow's) last five years in power or before, that was why he felt it necessary to appoint me as minister," minister Joof stated.

He commended The Gambian leader for the trust and confidence he bestowed on him by appointing him as the new minister responsible for Public Service, Administrative, Reforms,Policy Coordination and Delivery.

Minister Babucarr O. Joof assured His Excellency, President Adama Barrow of his unflinching support to his government at all time.

