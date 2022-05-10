Gambia: Kulukochi Utd FC, Gam Rock FC Sail to Gunjur Knockout Semis

Kulukochi United FC and Gam Rock FC on Saturday navigated to the semifinals of the 2021-2022 Gunjur knockout competition after defeating Mighty Ajax FC and Solar Enterprise FC in their quarterfinal matches played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

The Kulukochi based-club beat Mighty Ajax FC 4-3 on penalties after the regulation time ended 1-1 in their last eight encounter.

Gam Rock FC defeated Solar Enterprise FC 4-2 on penalties after the normal time ended goalless in their last match.

Meanwhile, Ecomog FC will clash with Ssselem FC in the 2021-2022 Gunjur 'nawetan' league final after winning their semifinal match.

