Gambia: Kulukochi Utd FC, Gam Rock FC Sail to Gunjur Knockout Semis

9 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Kulukochi United FC and Gam Rock FC on Saturday navigated to the semifinals of the 2021-2022 Gunjur knockout competition after defeating Mighty Ajax FC and Solar Enterprise FC in their quarterfinal matches played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

The Kulukochi based-club beat Mighty Ajax FC 4-3 on penalties after the regulation time ended 1-1 in their last eight encounter.

Gam Rock FC defeated Solar Enterprise FC 4-2 on penalties after the normal time ended goalless in their last match.

Meanwhile, Ecomog FC will clash with Ssselem FC in the 2021-2022 Gunjur 'nawetan' league final after winning their semifinal match.

Afcon 2023: Qualifying matches in June spread out to allow for friendlies

Hawks beat Wallidan, Fortune & Brikama Utd held in GFF 1 Division

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X