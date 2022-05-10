Gambia: Royal Caribbean Cruise Recruits Over 500 Gambians On Ship Hotel Works At Coco Ocean

Royal Caribbean Cruise Company Ltd. on Sunday May 8 commenced recruitment of about six hundred (600) Gambian youth for various ship hotel professions.

The Royal Caribbean wants professionals on ship hotels including restaurant workers, cooks, launders, security personnel, healthcare officers, bar workers, and photographers among others.

The company has ships in the United States of America, South America, Asia, Europe, and other parts of the world and would deploy workers to any of the above mentioned countries depending on the available vacancy and the destination of the ship.

Therefore the company is recruiting Gambians in various areas in the ship hotel such as restaurant workers, security, cooks, bar workers, launders, chefs among others.

Speaking to The Point exclusively, Andréa Chessa, manager, bulk and hiring partners' shipboard for Royal Caribbean Cruise, said the ship hotel company is hiring Gambian youth to ensure diversity.

"We would like to recruit people from all over the world so that we have diversity," he added.

Hiring Gambian youths, he said would also help to scale down the youth unemployment rate and improve employability.

He urged all successful applicants to obey instructions and demonstrate morality in their daily works to ensure sustainable development.

Chessa called on qualified Gambian youth to rush to Coco Ocean Hotel in Bijilo and apply, adding application at the Coco Ocean closes on Tuesday.

"If we employ anyone we would like him or her to be with us as much as we can," he said.

David White, managing partner for Cruise Ship Crew (CSC) - The Gambia, a local partner to Royal Caribbean, expressed delight for working with Gambians in this recruitment.

He said working with the ship hotel is a great opportunity for Gambia youths and added it would help to employ the youth.

Badou Conteh, lawyer for Royal Caribbean, said: "The company wants to employ about three hundred Gambians per month and about one thousand Gambians every three months. These people would go outside and send foreign currencies to The Gambia. This will boost the country's economy and others would build good houses for families at home."

This company, he said has positively changed the lives of some Gambian youths. He justified that some of the youth working with the company have built good houses in the country.

"The Royal Caribbean have believed that Gambian youth are intelligent and disciplined; that's they turn their attention to The Gambia," he said.

He added hiring Gambian jobless youth would definitely scale down the youth unemployment rate in the country and help to boost the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Consequently, he called on all Gambian youths to apply at Coco Ocean immediately or reach to CSC Gambia along the Kairaba Avenue highway.

Ebrima A. Ceesay, officer in charge of social media for Royal Caribbean said: "I am calling on Gambians youths to come on large number and apply. This is a career opportunity."

"The salary scale is attractive because it cannot be compared with any salary scale in The Gambia."

