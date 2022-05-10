Gambia: President Barrow Commends Religious Leaders for Preaching Peace

The President of the Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has commended religious leaders across the country for preaching peace, love and generosity, especially during the Holy month of Ramadan which recently ended.

"This year, the month of Ramadan coincided with the outbreak or persistence of conflict in certain parts of the world. Like the pandemic - the Russia-Ukraine war, for example, continues to have a negative impact on the global economy," the President disclosed on 1st May in his Koriteh address to Gambians.

"It is urgent therefore that we cherish and preserve the peace and stability we now enjoy, and pray for peace and a better world order."

"Despite the unfortunate situation we may find ourselves in, we must continue to be steadfast in faith, and engage in acts of kindness and forgiveness," he further opined.

"In this regard, I express gratitude to our religious leaders and preachers for untiringly preaching peace and love, as well as promoting kindliness and good neighborliness."

"It is a blessing that within the same period, we also witnessed other key religious and national events, such as Lent and Easter for the Christian community and the National Assembly Elections."

