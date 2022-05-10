Gambia: Hawks Beat Wallidan, Fortune & Brikama Utd Held in Gff 1 Division

Hawks FC defeated Wallidan, while defending champions, Fortune FC were beaten and Brikama United held to a goalless draw during The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League week-18 fixtures played over the weekend.

The Petroleum Boys, Fortune FC were defeated 2-0 by Steve Biko during their week-18 game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Friday.

The Beach Boys, Steve Biko recorded their sixth win of the league, while defending champions, Fortune FC suffered their ninth loss of the season.

The defeat dropped Fortune FC to 11th position with 21 points, while the win moved Steve Biko to 9th position with 23 points after 18 games.

Marimoo and Waa Banjul played a barren goalless draw during Friday's second week-18 fixture played at the Stadium.

The Manjai-based team, Marimoo FC now conceded their eighth draw of the season, while Waa Banjul recorded their eleventh draw of the league.

The result leaves both teams on the same points (23), with Waa Banjul sitting ahead at 6th position on goal-difference, while Marimoo occupy 7th position.

Elsewhere, Brikama United were forced to a barren goalless draw by Team Rhino in a game played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum on Saturday.

The Sateba Boys, who missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table now had their ninth draw of the league, while the rejuvenated Team Rhino also recorded their ninth draw of the season.

The draw maintained Brikama United at the top of the standings on goal-difference at the time of going to the press, while Team Rhino moved to 13th position with 18 points, leveled with Samger FC.

Falcons FC beat Samger FC 2-0 during the first week-18 game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Saturday.

The Blue Army, Falcons FC who recorded back-to-back defeats in the league now registered their sixth victory of the season, while the Cherno Samba Academy boys, Samger FC suffered their eighth defeat of the league.

The victory moved Falcons FC to 8th position with 23 points, leveled with Waa Banjul and Marimoo respectively, while the defeat dropped Samger FC to 14th position with 18 points, leveled with Team Rhino.

In Hawks-Wallidan game, Pa Faal scored the game's only goal for Hawks FC in the 18th minute.

The Reds, Hawks FC now collected their tenth victory of the season, while the Blue Boys, Wallidan suffered their fifth loss of the league.

The victory moved Hawks FC joint-top on the table standing with 33 points while Wallidan occupy 5th position with 25 points after 18 matches.

