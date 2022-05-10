Gambia: New Energy Minister Tours Nawec Facilities

The newly appointed minister for Petroleum and Energy, Abdoulie Jobe, has on Monday toured NAWEC facilities within the West Coast Region and Greater Banjul areas to familiarise himself within such facilities and get first-hand information from workers on the grounds.

The new Minister, who is due to be sworn in today, believes the tour would prepare him to be able to adequately deliver as expected to improve the Gambia's energy sector, especially on the area of water and electricity, which has been one of the most crucial problems the country has been faced with since independence.

The incoming minister visited the Kotu Power Station, the Sukuta Water Treatment Plant, the Brikama Water Treatment Plant, Brikama OMVG facility and NAWEC facilities in Jabang.

Speaking to journalists, the incoming minister said: "As you are aware, I was appointed by the President as the new minister of Energy and Petroleum, so that's t why I with the Permanent Secretary deem it necessary to visit NAWEC facilities. So that's why today we decided to do this visit to understand what is on the ground with respect to NAWEC facilities."

"I must admit that I am quite impressed with what I have seen. There has been tremendous amount of infrastructural development within five years; thanks to the President, the former minister, permanent secretary and the board as well as the managing director as well."

He added that the country is truely on the path towards total electrification, adding that some of the facilities seen are state-of-the-art facilities.

"I, the permanent secretary, managing director and all other sector players will work diligently to make sure that we achieve the objective of His Excellency."

He said that he and his men will strive by all means to ensure that Gambians get the services they need, especially water and electricity. We know it is not easy, but we are going to do our best.

