Gambia/Sudan: Gambia-Sudan Afcon Qualifier Game to Be Played in Thies

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has confirmed on a post on its official Facebook page that Gambia's 2023 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations home leg qualifier against South Sudan will be played on Saturday 4th June, 2022 at the Stade Lat dior in Thies, Senegal.

According to the GFF, the delegation that went to Senegal for logistical arrangements met with the Senegalese Minister of Sports and Senegalese Football Federation and have discussed about all the elements of the organisation of the match, including security, protocols, spectator entrance on the match day, among others.

Senegal's national team will be playing on the same day as The Gambia, thus, naturally, the Stade Adboulaye Wade cannot be at the disposal of The Gambia.

GFF further said that during the course of the coming week, other information regarding the organisation of the match will be disclosed as and when they are made.

The visiting team to Senegal comprised of GFF 2nd Vice President Ebou Faye, head of GFF competitions; Lamin M. Jassey, GFF general secretary; William Abraham, chairman of the Events Management Committee and Ebou Seck, program manager for National Sports Associations at the National Sports Council.

Mr. Jassey on behalf of GFF thanked the Senegalese Football Federation and its Minister for Sports for the support rendered to the team.

Source: GFF

