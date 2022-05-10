Gambia: Saudi Approves 905 Gambian Pilgrims for 2022

The National Hajj Commission of The Gambia has announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has approved 905 Gambian pilgrims for 2022.

Due to the inception of the Covid-19 pandemic around the Globe, Saudi Arabia for the past years restricted international pilgrims from entering the kingdom in order to cope with the pandemic.

The commission revealed in a press release that "the quota allocated to The Gambia is nine hundred and five (905) pilgrims."

The commission advises intending pilgrims who paid a deposit to contact their agents for necessary advice and guidance as soon as possible.

"Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Saudi authorities restrict intending pilgrims over the age of sixty-five from traveling. Intending pilgrims are also required to produce a COVID 19 and yellow fever vaccination cards."

"A negative PCR test within 72 hours before arrival to the Kingdom is also a requirement."

Royal Caribbean Cruise recruits over 500 Gambians on ship hotel works at Coco Ocean