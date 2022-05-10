Kenya: CS Amina Receives Report From FKF Caretaker Committee After Tenure Ends, to Announce Way Forward On Thursday

10 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has received a report from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee after its six-month tenure ended, and will make an announcement on the way forward on Thursday.

The Committee has put in various recommendations in its report, including the adoption of a new constitution, which CS Amina says will be forwarded to FIFA.

The Committee also says that once the constitution is adopted by the General Assembly of the Federation, it will pave way for elections to be conducted.

Thursday's announcement will be key as it will give a way forward on who will run the game in the country with various leagues still ongoing.

CS Amina has however refused to comment on whether or not there have been any engagements with FIFA, after the world governing body slapped the country with an indefinite suspension due to Government interference.

"I will not discuss any engagements I have with FIFA. Don't ask me any questions about FIFA. Anyone who wants to know our engagements with FIFA can call the FIFA offices," the Sports CS Said.

-More to follow

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X