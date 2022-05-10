Zimbabwe 'A' Lose Series in Nepal

THE Zimbabwe 'A' cricket team are set to return from their tour of Nepal empty-handed after losing the unofficial one-day international series that ended yesterday with a six-wicket defeat at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The hosts claimed the three-match series 2-1 after recovering from a defeat in the first encounter. The Zimbabweans were yesterday outplayed by their hosts despite putting up an improved batting performance after they were asked to bat first.

Zimbabwe 'A' were bowled out for 213 runs in the last over after the match had been reduced to 33 overs aside, due to a wet outfield.

Tadiwanashe Marumani (50) and Innocent Kaia (12) put on an opening stand of 40 runs from 26 balls in a blistering start to the innings.

Marumani was in belligerent form and he got his half century from 31 balls, after hitting seven fours and two sixes. Kudzai Maunze continued with the aggressive play with his 39 runs from 34 balls and Zimbabwe 'A' were at 103/3 after 13 overs.

But right arm medium pacer Kishore Mahato had a dream debut with the ball as he kept the visitors in check with an impressive 5-43.

Mahato claimed the wickets of Zimbabwe 'A's danger men including Kaia, Maunze, Cephas Zhuwao (16) and captain Tony Munyonga who blasted 24 runs in his 12-ball cameo.

He returned later and trapped Brandon Mavuta lbw for the last wicket of the series.

Zimbabwe were still hoping to salvage the series. They had begun the one day series on a brighter note after the T20 series, which kicked off the tour the previous week, had ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Douglas Hondo's men claimed a deserved three-wicket win in the opening match. But the hosts turned the tables and won the last two games in succession with much ease.

Nepal dominated with some comprehensive all-round performances. They claimed a nine-wicket win in the second match on Saturday after Zimbabwe 'A' crashed to 87 all out before the hosts raced to 89/1 to claim an easy victory in just 11.2 overs.

They were on top of their game again yesterday after dismissing Zimbabwe 'A' for 213 runs in 32.1 overs. Opening batsman Kushal Bhurtel top scored with 84 runs from 61 deliveries while Dipendra Singh Airee ensured they crossed the line with his unbeaten 60 from 43 balls. The hosts reached 214/4, with 17 balls remaining.

Back home, the Zimbabwe XI side will be looking for consolation when they host South Africa 'A' at Harare Sports Club in the last T20 match of the tour this afternoon.

The visitors lead the five-match series 3-1. But the hosts will be hoping to pick up from where they left off in the last game, which they won by 62 runs.

Nepal v Zim 'A' Scorecard:

Zimbabwe 'A' 213 all out in 32.1 overs (Marumani 50, Maunze 39; Mahato 5/43, Kami 2/45)

Nepal 214/4 in 30.1 overs (Bhurtel 84, Airee 60*; Mavuta 3/46, Evans 1/38)

Nepal won by 6 wickets to clinch the three-match series 2-1