Zimbabwe: Chapungu Queens Pump 20 Goals Past Chipembere

CHAPUNGU Queens once again made a mockery of the game of football when they walloped Chipembere Queens 20-0 in a Zimbabwe's Women's League match at Manyame Air Base Sports Club over the weekend.

It is the second time this season that the Air Force of Zimbabwe side has reached the 20-goal mark.

In their opening league match last month, they hammered Chegutu Pirates 26-0 at Pfupajena.

Chapungu Queens' skipper Natasha Ndowa and Dorothy Nyoni scored five goals each while Ethel Chinyerere scored four goals. Edline Mutumbami and Fellistars Muchekenya grabbed a brace each while Vimbai Mharadzi and Patience Moyo contributed a goal each.

The Air Force of Zimbabwe side are leading the 15-team log table with nine points from four matches. They have scored 54 goals and conceded none.

Herentals also have nine points and an inferior goal difference.

Black Rhinos Queens, who have played three matches, have nine points. The army side have scored 25 goals from three outings and have a game in hand.

The army side beat MSU Queens 7-0 at Wilson Fields & MacAdam in Gweru. Black Rhinos Queens and Mighty Warriors forward Privilege Mupeti scored a hat-trick.

Fellow Mighty Warriors strikers Rutendo "Madzimai" Makore and Daisy Kaitano scored a brace each.

Correctional Queens are on fourth position with nine points from four games. They lost once. On Saturday, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services team had a walkover over Yadah, who did not pitch up at Chikurubi Wagadhugu stadium. Correctional Queens were awarded the match on a 3-0 scoreline.

Rosemary Mugadza's Harare City Queens hammered Conduit Soccer Academy 7-0 at the National Sports Stadium B Arena.

Veteran midfielder Aldiglade Bhamu, Rachel Mtseneki and Amanda Five got a brace each while Violet Bepete scored one.

Harare City have six points from three matches. They lost once.