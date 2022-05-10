Gambia: Thirteen Alleged Scammers Granted Bail

On Friday, 29 April 2022 Magistrate E. Sowe of the Brikama Magistrate Court granted bail to the thirteen accused persons who were alleged of scamming.

The alleged thirteen accused persons, who are all said to be Nigerian nationals, were first arraigned before Magistrate E. Sowe on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 and their charges were clearly read to them, taking the plea of "not guilty" on all counts.

When the case was called, Police prosecutors were Asp. S. Bittaye, A. Y. Bojang and Cpr. Bangura, appeared for the Inspector General of Police while Counsel E. Gomez appeared for the thirteen accused persons who were all present in Court.

Cpr. Bangura informed the Court that the prosecution has re-applied to withdraw their objection of bail for the accused persons, and that Counsel E. Gomez did not object to the prosecutions withdrawal of their bail objection for his clients, adding that all consideration of granting the accused persons bail conditions will be met.

He said the accused persons are almost permanent residents in the Gambia, most of whom have started or established their own businesses in the country. He therefore referred the Court to Section 99 (2) of the CPC and grant bail to all the accused persons.

Having listened to the public prosecutor's submission, who did not object to the bail application of Counsel E. Gomez, Magistrate E. Sowe granted the defendants bail on the following conditions; that all of them should surrender their travel documents and that each should provide one Gambian sorty with an amount of D100,000. 00 and must not be allowed to travel outside the Gambia.

The case was adjourned to the 24 May 2022 at 1:30PM for PW hearing.