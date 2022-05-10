Ghana: Indian Women Forum Held in Accra

10 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

The second edition of the Indian Women Forum was held in, Accra, to discuss important issues affecting women of Indian decent living in Ghana.

The forum, which was under the theme: "development through gender lens" was also aimed at providing a platform for the women to share ideas and tackle challenges they face as women with a united front.

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Sugandh Rajaram, said the Indian women have planned how they could positively contribute towards development in Ghana.

According to Mr Rajaram, Indian woman could positively contribute towards Ghana's development, especially in gender issues.

He said that "we see that the Indian or the diasporan woman do not only think of their own material development and progress, but are also connected and concerned with local development and at the same time in Ghana."

Mr Rajaram said "it is good for Indian women to know and interact with Ghanaian women in order for them to know the development issues and find ways of addressing them."

The Indian High Commissioner appealed to more Ghanaian women to participate in subsequent fora to share perspectives on development and to find solutions to challenges confronting them.

A former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, said it was important for Indian women to engage other women, especially those in the rural areas, towards development.

She explained that would help educate women and young girls and boys on gender issues.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X