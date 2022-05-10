Ghana: Indian Women Forum Held in Accra

The second edition of the Indian Women Forum was held in, Accra, to discuss important issues affecting women of Indian decent living in Ghana.

The forum, which was under the theme: "development through gender lens" was also aimed at providing a platform for the women to share ideas and tackle challenges they face as women with a united front.

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Sugandh Rajaram, said the Indian women have planned how they could positively contribute towards development in Ghana.

According to Mr Rajaram, Indian woman could positively contribute towards Ghana's development, especially in gender issues.

He said that "we see that the Indian or the diasporan woman do not only think of their own material development and progress, but are also connected and concerned with local development and at the same time in Ghana."

Mr Rajaram said "it is good for Indian women to know and interact with Ghanaian women in order for them to know the development issues and find ways of addressing them."

The Indian High Commissioner appealed to more Ghanaian women to participate in subsequent fora to share perspectives on development and to find solutions to challenges confronting them.

A former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, said it was important for Indian women to engage other women, especially those in the rural areas, towards development.

She explained that would help educate women and young girls and boys on gender issues.