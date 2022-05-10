Ghana: I'll Strengthen Internal Party Structures... - Frimpong

10 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Donkor

A General Secretary hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, says he will help strengthen the structures of the party when given the nod in the upcoming internal elections.

With the party's bold target of breaking the eight-year duopoly of the NPP and the National Democratic Congress, he said, strengthening the party's structures was critical to achieving the task.

Mr Frimpong who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) made this known when he officially declared his intention to run for the office.

He would be contesting the incumbent, John Boadu; a former Suhum Member of Parliament, Frederick Opare-Ansah, and Charles Bissiw, a presidential staffer who have expressed interest in the position.

According to Mr Frimpong who is a legal practitioner, he made the decision to contest after praying to God, consulting relevant stakeholders and doing self-introspecting for the battle ahead.

He said there was, therefore, no doubt, that he embodied the qualities including experience in contemporary party management and leadership to deliver victory for the party in the 2024 elections.

JFK as he is affectionately called gave the assurance aside from strengthening the structures of the NPP, he would uphold the tenets and provisions of the party's constitution when elected into office.

He said he was poised to transform the administrative set-up of the New Patriotic Party to make it work again and bring to the table his strong administrative and managerial prowess evidenced by the enormous transformations that have taken place at YEA under his watch.

