Zimbabwe: Zapu Treasurer General Quits

OPPOSITION Zapu has been dealt a heavy blow after its treasurer general Future kaZulu Msebele, resigned from the party, just a few months he was elected to the position.

Msebele was elected the party's treasurer general at the party's elective congress held in Bulawayo last October.

Sibangilizwe Nkomo, the son of the late vice president Joshua Nkomo, was elected the party's president at the congress.

He tendered his resignation from the party in a letter dated May 9, 2022 but did not cite his reasons for quitting.

"It is with regret that I tender my resignation from our beloved party which I have served diligently and with pride and honour since my youth," Msebele said.

"I find that my conscience does not allow me to carry on with my duties. Therefore, after much introspection and discourse with my family I have decided to lay down the baton. The revolution is a relay," he wrote.

Zapu spokesperson Msongelwa Ndlovu confirmed Msebele's resignation.

"Unfortunately, he did not state his reasons for resigning. The party is shocked at this decision as nobody expected it. While relevant organs will deliberate on this sudden turn of events, our party is poorer without Cde Future Msebele as he is one of the longest serving members of the party having joined the youth front at revival. His rise to the position of treasurer- general was merited and testimony of his diligence and commitment to the mother party. He is an example of a true cadre," said Msongelwa.

One of the party's senior officials members Patrick Ndlovu expressed shock at Msebele's resignation.

"If it is true that Msebele resigned that will be bad news for the party. I knew him as a very hardworking young cadre and I think the party has lost an asset in Msebele," said Ndlovu.