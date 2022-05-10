Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Addresses 2022 Investing in Africa Indaba, 10 May

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address to the 2022 Investing in Africa Mining Indaba on Tuesday, 10 May 2022.

This annual event takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre under the theme "Evolution of African Mining".

The President's participation in the Indaba follows the successful South Africa Investment Conference in March, where mining companies were among those that made significant pledges to extend their operations in the country.

The Indaba is the largest mining investment event in Africa that brings together several Heads of State, Ministers, senior government representatives, mining companies, mid and junior miners, investors, professional services as well as mining equipment and service providers.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe.

Other Heads of State slated to participate in the Indaba include President Mokgweetsi Masisi of the Republic of Botswana; President Hakainde Hichilema of the Republic of Zambia and Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mining is a vital part of South Africa's pursuit of faster, inclusive and sustainable growth to increase employment and achieve a more just and equal society. In this context, the Indaba is an important platform for advancing and realising these objectives.

The Indaba opens at 08h00, with the President scheduled to speak at 10h00.