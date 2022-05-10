Somalia: One Soldier Dead and Another Wounded in Somalia Blast

A landmine blast targeted government soldiers in the Middle Shabelle region in southern Somalia on Wednesday in the latest of a series of bombings.

The attack occurred at Burane village outside Jowhar town, 90Km north of the capital, Mogadishu.

At least one soldier was killed and another was injured, local sources told radio Shabelle.

After the attack, Somali government troops arrived at the scene and evacuated the wounded soldiers to Jowhar.

Al-Shabaab has carried out several attacks in the region in the past weeks, most recently last week's deadly attack on El Baraf.