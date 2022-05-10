South Africa: Minister Blade Nzimande Tables Higher Education and Training Dept Budget Vote, 12 May

press release

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande will table the Department of Higher Education and Training Budget Vote on Thursday, 12 May 2022.

Following the budget vote presentation, Minister Nzimande together with Deputy Minister Buti Manamela will have a virtual media engagement session to further engage members of the media on both the Minister and the Deputy Minister's Budget vote presentations.

The Budget Vote will articulate the Department's vision and strategic focal points for the 2022/23 financial year.

This budget vote will build on efforts already undertaken by the department towards building and strengthening the PSET system, especially during the difficult times of the COVID 19 pandemic. This includes the firm implementation of the policy of providing fully subsidised financial support to students, whilst also putting a sustainable mechanism in place to support students from the 'missing middle' and postgraduate students.

The Minister will also reflect on the Post School Education and Training sector's continued effort to towards meeting the 2030 National Development Plan (NDP) targets by expanding the PSET system, supported by a careful and systematic enrolment planning whose objective is to increase participation rates of our youth, especially black youth, women and people with disabilities in PSET.

The Minister will also reflect on the Departments inclusive skills and infrastructure development plans which will also responds to the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP).