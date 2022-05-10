South Africa: New Covid-19 Cases Stand At 3,237

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports that at least 3 237 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in South Africa over the past 24 hour cycle.

The increase represents a positivity rate of at least 18.7% and brings the total number of cases of the disease to some 3 844 625.

Ten more deaths related to COIVD-19 have also been reported and that cumulative number now stands at 100 533.

A further more people have now been hospitalised.

Provincially, the NICD reports that most of the new cases were concentrated in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. The new cases are as follows:

Gauteng: 1 678

KwaZulu-Natal: 662

Western Cape: 368

Eastern Cape: 163

Free State: 153

Mpumalanga: 77

North West: 66

Northern Cape: 53

Meanwhile, some 49 285 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in the past 24 hour period.

This brings the cumulative number of jabs in arms to at least 35 182 056.