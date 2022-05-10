Angola: Nine Angolan Companies Attend Mining Indaba Conference

Cape Town — At least nine Angolan mining companies are participating in the Mining Indaba conference, the largest African investment event in the mining sector, which started Monday in Cape Town, South Africa.

At the event being attended by more than 6,000 delegates from around the world, Angola companies are to display Monday the potential of its Diamond Laboratory, the Professional Technical Training Centre and other investments that Endiama has made in recent years.

The Diamond Laboratory installed in a two-storey building, built in the eastern province of Lunda sul, aims to prepare, analyze and characterize kimberlitic and alluvial diamond samples to support diamond prospecting and research.

The head of ENDIAMA E.P. for Geology and Mining Development, Ana Feijó, said Angola will show a new legal and business environment in the country seeking to attract investments for the solid mineral resources sector.

She highlighted that Angola will present a panel on the theme "Angola: the destination of choice for mining investment, business opportunities and the country's geological potential".

Mining Indaba is an international mining conference, which is held annually in South Africa - there was an interruption in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid19 - in order to capture investment for the minerals sector of the countries of the African continent.

In 2019, the meeting brought together about 6,000 delegates from all parts of the world.

Angola adopted for the event the motto "The potential of the Angolan diamond", a model of joint participation of national companies present at the fair.

The conference is attended by the Presidents of the Republics of South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe, respectively Cyril Ramaphosa, Mokgweetsi Masisi, Hakainde Hichilema and Emmerson Mnangagwa.