Angolan President Meets With São Tome's Counterpart

9 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Presidents of Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe, respectively, João Lourenço and Carlos Manuel Vila Nova are meeting at the Presidential Palace, in Luanda, to discuss topics of mutual interest.

Upon his arrival at the Cidade Alta Palace, Carlos Vila Nova, who has been in Angola since Sunday (8), for a 48-hour visit, received a warm welcome from the Angolan statesman.

After singing the national anthems of the two countries, the visiting president greeted the members of the Angolan Executive at the main entrance of the Presidential Palace.

After the private meeting, the two Heads of State are expected to make statements to the press outside the Presidential Palace's garden.

Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe formalised cooperation in February 1978, through the General Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation and the Bilateral Joint Commission created in January 1980.

In 1995, they signed an agreement for the Reciprocal Protection of Investments, with a view to creating favorable conditions to stimulate private initiatives and intensify economic cooperation between both States.

Members of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) and the Gulf of Guinea Commission (CGG), Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe maintain excellent political, diplomatic, cooperative and friendly relations.

