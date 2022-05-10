Mozambique: Covid-19 - Seven New Cases, One Recovery and No Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported a further seven cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This follows ten cases diagnosed on Saturday, two on Friday, seven on Thursday, 13 on Wednesday and none at all on Tuesday.

Sunday's cases were five women and two men, all of Mozambican nationality and aged between 26 and 82. Five were diagnosed in Maputo city and two in Maputo province.

According to a Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,316,404 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 276 of them in the previous 24 hours.

269 of these tests yielded negative results, while the seven positive cases brought the total number of positive cases ever diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,426.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) rose from 1.81 per cent on Saturday to 2.54 per cent on Sunday.

Once again, the Ministry release reported no further deaths from Covid-19, and so the total death toll in Mozambique from the disease remains 2,201.

The hospitalisation situation also remained unchanged. No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, and no new cases were admitted. The total number of Covid-19 cases hospitalised remained three - two in Maputo city and one in Manica. The Manica patient is in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry release reported one recovery from the disease, in Maputo province. The total number of recoveries thus rose slightly to 223,164, which is fractionally less than 99 per cent of all Covid-19 cases ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 51 on Saturday to 57 on Sunday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 22; Maputo province, seven; Inhambane, six; Gaza, six; Sofala, five; Tete, three; two each in Nampula, Zambezia and Manica; Cabo Delgado, one; and Niassa one.

The Ministry release also reported that over the previous 24 hours, only 197 people, all in Gaza, were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 13,967,342 - which is 91.8 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.

The vaccination rates vary considerably between provinces. Nampula and Tete have exceeded their targets - in Nampula 105.1 per cent of the target have been vaccinated, and in Tete 100.6 per cent.

The lowest vaccination rate is in the province where vaccination should be easiest - Maputo city. Here vaccination has only reached 70.7 per cent of the target. Maputo city is the only province where the vaccination rate is less than 80 per cent of the target.