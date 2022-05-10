Nigeria: Full List of Convicts and Ex-Convicts Pardoned By Buhari in 2022

PREMIUM TIMES reported how President Buhari approved the pardons of Messrs Dariye and Nyame, who had been convicted of stealing public funds when they served as governors

The panel that recommended the pardons of two ex-governors, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, also recommended the pardons of 24 other convicts who were still serving their jail terms for various offences, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Another 86 people who had finished serving their jail terms were also recommended for pardons by the panel headed by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami. One of the 86 people got a posthumous presidential pardon.

