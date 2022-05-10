Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu to Appear in Court Next Week Wednesday - Lawyer

The lead Counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Tuesday said the next court outing of the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, will be on 18 May, 2022 at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Ejiofor disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, after the IPOB legal team had visited the IPOB leader, at the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja, last Monday.

According to the IPOB legal team, "By the subsisting Court-Order, we visited our Client - Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The visit offered us the opportunity to review the level of the DSS compliance with the positive Court Orders regarding the welfare of Onyendu.

"We had fruitful and quite incisive interactions impacting positively on all dimensions of Onyendu's case, and he was adequately briefed on relevant matters of urgent importance which will remain private.

"Onyendu is very firm in his conviction and unshaken in his resolve for a better tomorrow for UmuChineke. He reiterated the fact that UmuChineke must remain vigilant now more than ever, and he advised everyone to be conscious of their engagements. He was very emphatic about being focused and never derailing. As usual, Onyendu expresses his profound gratitude to you all, UmuChineke for remaining strong in your solidarity, unshaken faith, and seemingly resolute."

"Onyendu is particularly enthused about the peaceful conduct of UmuChineke, and consequently, encourages you all to keep it up, and be assured that at the end of the tunnel, there must be light.

"Details of our other engagement with contends may not be made public because our adversaries are all over the place trying to sniff for information on our strategies, but we cannot avail them. May we remind UmuChineke, that your prayers are most compelling now, such devotion is not taken for granted.

The next Court date is the 18th of May, 2022, keep it in your prayers and your mind," Ejiofor said.