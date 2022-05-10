Liberia: Missing Election Magistrate Feared Dead in Grand Gedeh County

Monrovia — Unimpeachable sources have disclosed that a corpse believe to be the remains of Alfred Dunner, Grand Gedeh County Election Magistrate, who recently disappeared under mysterious circumstances has been discovered in a nearby bush in Janzon, Niao Clan, Grand Gedeh County.

Election Magistrate Dunner went missing on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Janzon, Niao Clan where he was seeking traditional treatment.

Members of his kinsmen from Ziah Town, Konobo Administrative District who went to Janzon to inquire about his whereabouts on Wednesday were reportedly attacked and chased from the area by a group of young people from Niao Clan.

However, it has been gathered that some residents of Niao Clan have discovered remains in a nearby bush close to Cavalla River, which separates Janzon from Cote d' Ivoire, which they believe is the missing Election Magistrate's body.

Upon the discovery of the body, some members of Alfred's family trooped to the scene to ascertain if it was him.

A family source who confirmed the information via phone from Zwedru City said that the body that was discovered was that of someone else.

"It wasn't his remains. It was the body of someone else because the remains we saw were decomposed. It doesn't look like someone who has recently passed," the family member explained.

Rev. Bill Dunner, Alfred's senior brother said his disappearance is linked to the outcome of the November 16, 2021 By-Election, which he supervised as Election Magistrate.

He alleged that Alfred has previously complained that some individuals were after him and had allegedly recruited some ex-combatants to execute him.

Rev. Dunner noted that Alfred went into hiding for several weeks prior to getting sick.

He also said that the Election Magistrate refused to be coerced by some prominent citizens of the county including Superintendent Kai Farley to manipulate the outcome of the Representative by-election.

Superintendent Farley has failed to respond to the allegation despite a series of calls from journalists.