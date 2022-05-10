Kenya: Glovo Creates Platform for Kibanda Business Owners

Nairobi — Delivery platform, Glovo is in plans to upscale its support to Small Business Enterprises (SMEs) by creating a Kibanda Bubble where the Kibanda owners can sign up for free and start using the platform for orders.

The Glovo Manager, Priscilla Muhiu stated that the platform aims to bridge the gap where affordability meets convenience.

"As we monitor the growth of Kibanda business, orders in the Kibanda bubble have increased by 435 per cent, meaning we have managed to deliver x5 more local meals through our Kibanda bubble in only 3 months. We aim to sign up as many Kibandas as possible on the App" She added.

The online food delivery service has been growing over the past few years allowing customers access to a variety of foods from their offices or homes.

The platform used to be a domain of popular established food outlets but with covid 19, some smaller restaurants have taken advantage of the online space to expand their business.

"Most owners have noted since joining the App, it has been good for business with sales going up and getting clients that they normally would not get if they fully depended on walk-in clients," Priscilla said.

The most ordered meals on the Kibanda bubble include beef stew, chapati, ugali, Ndengu, bean stew and matumbo, which are all local cuisines in Nairobi.

Upon signing the collaboration agreement with Glovo, owners are offered an onboarding experience where they are shown how to handle the orders, how to contact partner support if they have any questions and provide them with personalized insights so they can get the most benefits out of the App.