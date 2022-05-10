Kenya: I Had to Face the Interview Panel, I Don't Want Excuses - Kalonzo

10 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says there is no excuse for the seven-member selection panel not to announce him as the preferred running mate for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Raila Odinga.

Musyoka defended his decision to face the panel despite earlier public statements that he will not attend, saying it was out of respect.

"The decision to come was my decision because I realized that we didn't want to give anyone an excuse whatsoever to say that I refused to come, so I am here," he said, "and if you look at the eminent persons and even the Bishops here, how could I have missed."

The committee of eminent persons chaired by former Cabinet Minister Noah Wekesa had already indicated that it will not consider candidates who will not appear before it panel.

The panel is expected to forward three names to Odinga by the close of business Tuesday ahead of the May 16 deadline stipulated by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Odinga is thn expected to choose his running mate and make the announcement.

Questioned on the status of the interview which he has previously stated that he is overqualified having served Vice President in past regimes.

"It was more of a two hours conversation, not an interview. It has been a wonderful conversation with the likes of Archbishop Zacheus Okoth. I looked at that in my own mind and said why couldn't I greet Okoth at his age," Musyoka said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X