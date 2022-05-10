Kenya: Kingi Joins Ruto-Led Kenya Kwanza From Azimio

Nairobi — Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has also ditched Azimio La Umoja to join Deputy President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza alliance.

The Pamoja Africa Alliance (PAA) party leader said he walked away from the Raila Odinga-led Azimio One Kenya coalition due to what he described as a "lack of honesty in the running of its affairs."

Kingi who was received by Ruto at his official Karen residence in Nairobi exuded confidence that PAA made the right decision to join the Kenya Kwanza coalition, noting that it's the only Alliance that resonates with them.

"We have just walked away from dishonesty, mitrust, and political deceit, we hope we don't find it here. We hope trust and honesty will be the glue that holds this alliance," stated Kingi.

Governor Kingi pledged to lead campaigns for Ruto presidency especially in the coastal region, so as to ensure that the coalition clinches the Presidency come August 9, 2022.

He further said that he is not interested in any position in government, adding that the journey to get 'haki' has just begun.

"In PAA we talk less and do more. We will go to the villages, we will scale mountains and descend valleys to bring the Presidency home, It can be done and it shall be done," Kingi said.

DP Ruto on his part assured them of cooperation, also pledging to address economic injustices facing the coastal people, if he wins the Presidency.

"It was never the intention of the government to build the SGR so that it can impoverish the people of the coast. It is selfish interests of some people who made it that. We will make administrative measures to correct that," stated DP Ruto.