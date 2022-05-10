Liberia: Samukai, Others Agree to Pay Government U.S.$500 Monthly Until Full Restitution of U.S.$956,380

Monrovia — Former Defense Minister and Defendant Minister Brownie Samukai and his Co-defendants have offered to pay by and thru the Sheriff of the First Judicial Circuit Court of Monsterrado County a monthly payment of US$500 dollars, beginning June 1, 2022, court documents in the possession of FrontPageAfrica have revealed.

According to the court documents, the disabilities imposed on Samukai, Joseph F. Johnson, former Deputy Minister for Administration and J. Nyumah Dorkor, former Comptroller of the Ministry of Defense, by the Supreme Court of Liberia shall only be lifted or removed after the full payment of restitution of the balance payment of US$ 956,380,00.

On February 8, 2021, it can be recalled, the Supreme Court of Liberia confirmed the verdict of guilt against Samukai, Dorkor and Johnson for the crimes of Theft of Property, Misuse of Public Money, Money Laundering, and were sentenced to two-year jail term.

However, their sentences were suspended provided the Defendant and Co-defendants restitute the full amount of US$1,147,656.35 within six months, and thereafter enter appropriate arrangement to pay the remaining portion in one calendar year, according to the Court.

However, the Court documents said, the Defendant and Co-defendants having failed to pay fifty percent of the amount of the judgement amount within the six months as required, the Supreme Court on January 27,2022 ruled that Samukai and Co-defendants be incarcerated in a common jail for the period of two years and pay the amount of US$ 1, 476, 656.35.

However, the President of Liberia, George Weah, pursuant to Article 59 of the 1986 Constitution which vests in him the power and authority to grant reprieves, suspend fines, and sentences, and pardon anyone convicted and sentenced for a crime has ordered the suspension of the two-year prison sentence imposed on Mr. Brownie J. Samukai.

The president directed the Minister of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) to make full payment of the outstanding balance of the AFL money, while Mr. Samukai is going through the Stipulation Payment Agreement.

Court documents have also revealed that the Ministry of Justice and lawyers representing Samukai have met pursuant to the presidential pardon that suspended the sentence, and have agreed that considering the fact that since the amount of US$191,276.05 has already been paid out of the total amount of US$1,147,656.35.