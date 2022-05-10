Liberia Broadcasting System Reclaims Its 89.9 Frequency Squarely for Entertainment

Paynesville — The Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), as part of an effort to expand its coverage in information dissemination and entertainment programs, over the weekend dedicated its first national music and entertainment radio station, named and styled: "ELBC Metro FM 89.9".

The LBS on Friday dedicated Metro 89.9FM as part of its five-year strategic plan with support from the People's Republic of China. The ELBC Metro 89.9 FM is situated in its once-abandoned ELBC main radio broadcast studio that has been upgraded to a modern studio.

The station was launched by Liberia's Minister of Information Mr. Ledgerhood Rennie. Both Metro 89.9 FM and ELBC 99.9 are located in the main compound of the Liberia Broadcasting System in Paynesville.

Minister Rennie lauded the administration of LBS, Director-General Estelle Liberty-Kemoh, for living up to the task as his successor at LBS.

According to Liberty-Kemoh, Metro radio project realization is part of a sustained and successful bilateral partnership between Liberia and the Government of China.

"Today's dedication ceremony has been made possible as the result based on the His Excellency President Weah support and interest in the prioritization of LBS as well his sustained bilateral partnership with the People's Republic of China. As a result, today is a celebration of the value convergence of national ownership and initiative that you have sought in this bilateral partnership, a new form of experimentation in our national development," LBS DG said.

Madam Liberty-Kemoh said Metro 89.9Fm will assist the LBS management to expand its services by introducing exclusive entertainment on the radio and as well work with the Ministry of Education (MOE) to introduce an educational radio and TV show, "Teach by Radio and Television".

Madam Liberty-Kemoh further called for action in working with the Liberia Ministry of Post and Telecommunication (MOPT) and the National Steering Committee for Broadcasting Digital Migration Policy Statement for Liberia. Something she said requires the government to mobilize and allocate resources either through a public-private partnership to the LBS management to enable their entity provides the strategic direction for Liberia's migration process.

She lauded President: "We want to applaud the kind intervention of President Weah for the immediate renovation and upgrade of the two rusted and abandoned television live recording studios that were unattended for more than 30years".

Chinese Ambassador Ren Yisheng in remark reaffirmed the government and people of China support to Liberia through infrastructure development and promised to do more at LBS in ensuring better quality.