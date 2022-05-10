Angolan President Suspends Government Officials' Trips Abroad

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço has suspended travels abroad by ministers, secretaries of state, governors and deputy provincial governors as from May 15, the Official State Gazette said Monday.

According to the Presidential decree number 113/22, the suspension will be in force until the elected President of the Republic, resulting from the 2022 General Elections, is sworn in.

The State Gazette adds that the Head of State justifies the measure "considering that the end of the Executive's mandate for the 2017/2022 term is approaching," as established by the Angolan Constitution.

The decree explains that the measure took into account "the need to maximize the results of the institutional articulation work carried out, to take stock of the activities carried out throughout the term of office by the various organs of the state.

It clarifies that the suspension of travel abroad does not apply to the minister of Foreign Affairs and this department's secretary of State, adding that an exception is also made for certain urgent trips, provided they are properly authorized.

Angola is to hold general elections in August this year.