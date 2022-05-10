Angola: São Tomé's President Praises Angola's Role in Conflict Mediation

Luanda — The Head of State of the Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe Carlos Vila Nova Monday praised the role of Angola in the mediation of conflicts in Africa and in the world.

Carlos Vila Nova was speaking at the Solemn Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly, on the occasion of his State visit to Angola, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

The President of São Tomé and Príncipe considered Angola "a high voice of legitimacy to contribute to the arbitration of conflicts on the continent and in the world where the weight of challenges is enormous and all help to resolve them is welcome and necessary".

"This construction of a democratic and respected Angola makes your country a reference, a power and an authority in the mediation of conflicts", he expressed.

Carlos Manuel Vila Nova also recalled the testimony of the Angolan fraternity at the time of the formation of the Defence and Security Forces of his country, which were in their embryonic state in the 1980s.

He noted that Angola assigned many of its children to São Tomé and Príncipe, as well as military means in a delivery without the least excitement to define the sovereignty of São Tomé and Príncipe.

"Our collective and individual memory will never erase these acts of affection, of committed friendship and without any demand for a counterpart from the brother people of Angola", he expressed.

Indeed, he underlined that the visit of a Head of State from Sao Tome to Angola is an act that goes beyond the domain of diplomacy and protocol and rises to the dimension of a reaffirmation of deep gratitude.

He thus expressed his country's interest in deepening, more and more, the secular ties that unite the two States.

Peace in Angola

The visiting statesman considered the peace achieved among the Angolans, on April 4, 2002, great achievement in the post-independence period, considering it a testimony of the ability to harmonize disagreed positions.

"It is a teaching and a historical reference for Africa and the world. A case study and a very inspiring landmark", he stressed.

In his speech, Carlos Vila Nova also spoke of the effects of the armed conflict in Eastern Europe, which is already being felt in an undisguised way in Africa, especially in the countries that depend to a large extent on imports of cereals from countries in conflict.

Elections

Like Angola, he said that São Tomé and Príncipe will also hold elections in 2022.

He noted that Angola will call its children to participate in general elections and, in São Tomé, there will be legislative, municipal and regional elections.

By the way, he said that "it will be an occasion for us to set an example to the rest of Africa and the world, reaffirming adult consistency in our democracies".

He said he is convinced that these elections will be held with complete tranquility and that the bodies that emerge from these elections will achieve the historic commitment that the results impose on them to engage with the development of the well-being of their populations.

Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe formalized cooperation in February 1978, through the General Agreement of Friendship and Cooperation, and the institutionalization of the Bilateral Joint Commission, created in January 1980.

The two States, which maintain political and diplomatic relations, among others, are members of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) and the Gulf of Guinea Commission (CGG).