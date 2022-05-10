Angola and Sao Tome and Principe Boost Parliamentary Cooperation

Luanda — Angola's National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, said Monday that the country intends to boost parliamentary co-operation with Sao Tome and Principe to make it more fruitful and lasting.

The Speaker made the statement during the Solemn Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly that counted on the presence of the President of São Tomé and Príncipe, Carlos Vila Nova.

"We aspire to promote, even more, the cooperation between our two parliaments, making it more fruitful and lasting, whether at the bilateral or multilateral level," dos Santos said.

The Speaker underscored that Angola has every interest to continue to strengthen co-operation ties, taking into account that the gains and synergies justify that the two nations must walk hand in hand.

Fernanda da Piedade Dias dos Santos said he believes that inter-parliamentary relations and parliamentary diplomacy, as new axes of intervention and influence for parliaments, have registered significant gains and today they constitute an added value to classic diplomacy.

Angola National Assembly is a legislative body that comprises 220 MPs from four political parties and a coalition of parties with a representation of 37 percent of women as result of the 2017 election won by the ruling MPLA party.