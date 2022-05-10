Liberia: Cummings Runs to Cherie Blair for Help

-Vows To Clear His Name; Amidst Gambit For Failed President Re-election

MONROVIA- Former Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of the Coca-Cola Company, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, who is Standard Bearer of the Alternative National Congress ("ANC") and Presidential Aspirant in Liberia's scheduled 2023 Presidential and General Elections, has instructed Cherie Blair CBE QC to lead an independent and internationally- staffed forensic investigation into the document tampering allegations made by the All Liberian Party ("ALP"), which form the basis of ongoing criminal proceedings against Mr. Cummings and others in Liberia.

Mr. Cummings vigorously denies the allegations made by the ALP and its political leader and Chairman, respectively Mr. Benoni W. Urey and Mr. Theodore Momo that he conspired to tamper with the CPP Framework Document before or after it was filed with the National Elections Commission ("NEC") of Liberia.

Cummings commissioned this independent investigation to provide an objective evaluation of the claims made by the ALP and the Government of Liberia. Throughout his corporate, philanthropic, and political career, at home and abroad and his recent political engagements in Liberia, Mr. Cummings has always been committed to high standards of integrity, honesty, probity, and transparency. These allegations are an attempt to question and undermine his values.

This investigation is a response to concerns from friends and questions from partners and colleagues, but, above all, Mr. Cummings' desire to be thoroughly scrutinized through public, private, and all forms of investigation to prove his innocence and highest moral standing. The findings of this investigation will therefore be transparently shared with the Liberian public and his international partners.

Mrs. Blair, a preeminent human rights lawyer, will lead a joint team comprising experienced experts from her international law firm, Omnia Strategy LLP, and renowned London-based investigations and intelligence firm, Alaco Limited.

Mr. Cummings has instructed Mrs. Blair to "independently, objectively, and comprehensively investigate the CPP Framework Document tampering allegations and to report her findings without fear or favor".

Alexander B. Cummings said: "My opposition to the corruption, incompetence, and mismanagement by the administration of President George Manneh Weah is well-known. My message of real change in the direction of the country and hope in a better future is gaining momentum, as Liberians hold his failing government to account. The trumped-up and false charges are politically motivated to smear my reputation and undermine my candidacy, at home and abroad.

It is also a weaponization of the courts, a waste of public resources, and a gambit to have a failed President re-elected by weakening his most formidable challenger or denying my participation in the elections. We will not permit this to happen. Liberians are ready for change, and we are ready to provide the changed leadership, with the high standards of transparency and accountability Liberia desperately needs."

Cherie Blair CBE, QC said: "We are privileged to engage in this important truth-finding exercise, to independently assess the veracity of the allegations and get to the bottom of this sensitive issue. We are aware of the serious nature of the claims on both sides, and the ramifications of our findings not just for Liberia's opposition but for the country's future."