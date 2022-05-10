Zambia: Red Arrows Triumph Over Zesco United to Lift Zambian League Trophy

Red Arrows have been crowned the Super League champions in Zambia. This is their second title of the league following their triumph in the 2004 season. Arrows bagged the season with a match to go in the league.

The Lusaka side toppled Zesco United as Zambian champions, who finish second after the former opened an unassailable seven-point lead on the penultimate day of the season.

While Chipolopolo midfielder Ricky Banda finished the season as the top goal scorer with 16 goals. He also scored om the last day of the season as Arrows beat Indeni 3-1 to end the season on a high note. However, it was the opposite for Indeni who ended the season in 17 position and have been relegated to the lower Division One football in Zambia, together with Lusaka Dynamos, Kafue Celtic and Konkola Blades will all play in the FAZ National Division One.

Zanaco striker Moses Phiri came second on the scoring charts with 14 goals this season.

The victory for the Airmen takes them to next season's TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, Zesco the other side that will represent the country in the continental competition. Green Eagles and most decorated club in Zambia, Nkana finished third and fourth respectively on the league table.