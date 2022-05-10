Liberia: Outgoing Lutheran Bishop Extols Members, Partners for Peaceful Bishopric Election Convention

Gbarnga — Lutheran Bishop Rt. Rev. Dr. D. Jensen Seyenkulo has extolled members and partners of the Lutheran Church in Liberia for the conduct of a peaceful Bishopric Election Convention held in Gbarnga, Bong County from April 20-24, 2022.

It can be recalled the LCL celebrated its 162 years of ministry in Liberia during its 19th Biennial Convention held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Gbarnga City, Bong County under the Theme: "One Faith, One Spirit, and One Hope".

The Biennial Convention is the highest decision-making body of the Lutheran Church in Liberia.

The convention brought together at least 750 official delegates, observers and delegate-at-large from the 58 Lutheran parishes in Liberia and Guinea.

The Lutheran Church April 2022 Bishopric Election convention saw the election of Rev. G. Victor Padmore as its new Bishop expected to succeed the current Bishop Rt. Rev. Dr. D. Jensen Seyenkulo following his consecration on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

The Bishop-Elect Rev. G. Victor Padmore currently serves as LCL Chaplain of the Phebe Hospital and Associate Pastor of St. Luke's parish.

Bishop-Elect Padmore following his consecration scheduled for July 3, 2022 will stair the affairs of the Lutheran Church in Liberia for a six year term.

Established since 1860 by Rev. Morris Officer an American missionary from the Evangelical Lutheran Mission in America, the Lutheran Church in Liberia is one of the oldest Lutheran Churches on the continent of Africa.

Moreover, since the end of the missionary era in the 1960s, it has been a self-governing church.

Bishop Jensen, in the release, lauded its guest who attended the convention from sister churches of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sierra Leone, the Evangelical Lutheran in the Gambia, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, as well as PROMISSIO, a Danish Lutheran Mission.

The release added that the convention also honored the presence of leaders representing the Liberia Council of Churches, the Inter Religious Council of Liberia, the United Pentecostal Church of Liberia and Guinea among others.

It furthered that about five nationals have led the church since its founding which include; Rt. Rev. Ezra Dahn Keller who served with the title "president"; the Rt. Rev. Dr. Roland J. Payne (Bishop); the Rt. Rev. Dr. Ronald J. Diggs (Bishop); the Rt. Rev. Dr. Sumoward E. Harris (Bishop); and now the Rt. Rev. Dr. D. Jensen Seyenkulo (Bishop) who is retiring after 39 years of active service with the Lutheran Church.