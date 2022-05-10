Ghana: Rotary Club Hands Over Boreholes, Flush Toilets to Wa Municipal C'nities

Wa — The Rotary club of Wa in the Upper West Region has constructed and handed over 28 micro flush toilets for communities in the Wa Municipality.

Similarly, the club has constructed 12 boreholes in six municipal and district assemblies (MDAs) across the region.

The projects formed part of a five-year project aimed at providing social infrastructure to communities in the region in partnership with the Rotary Club of Florence, Oregon in the United States of America and supported by Rotary foundation and Districts 9102 and 5110.

Estimated to cost over GH¢1 billion, the project sought to provide educational facilities, water and sanitation amenities as well as medical equipment to various health facilities in the region and also promote empowerment in art.

The President of the Club in Wa, MrGaeten Kala made this known during an induction ceremony for four new members into the club to support the social transformation agenda.

He mentioned that the beneficiary MDAs for the borehole projects were the Wa Municipal as well as Wa West, Wa East, Daffiama-Bussie-Issa, Nadowli-Kaleo and Sissala West District Assemblies.

Mr Kala explained that Rotary was interested in raising funds to support the welfare of the marginalised and rural poor to ensure that they lived decent lives.

"It is our hope to impact more people and communities in the years to come to ensure enhanced literacy and the provision of development projects that would benefit more people in the region", he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Water Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President said Rotary believed in the strength of membership and encouraged them to embark on campaigns to draw in more members as they strive to retain old ones.

He added that it was expected of every member to assist the club to raise funds both locally and internationally to support the development quest of the club.

The President later inducted the new members into the Club by leading them to recite the induction speech and also adorned them with the Rotary lapel pins.

The names and occupations of the new members were given as Benjamin Mensah Jebuni, an immigration consultant, Priscilla KhadiVawurah, a social worker, Alhassan Ahmed Yekini, an accounting and finance specialist and Abigail Ali Musah, a nursing officer.

Speaking individually about their acceptance into the Club, the new members pledged their support for the activities of the club and to also serve as worthy ambassadors of the club in order to attract more members into the Club.

Picture 1: Mr Kala (second on the right) pinning the Rotary Lapel pins on the attire of the new members