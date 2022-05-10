Ghana: Ahly Ask for Neutral Venue for CAF C/L Final

Al Ahly have asked for a neutral venue for the African Champions League final after beating Algeria's Entente Setif in the first leg of their semi-final.

The defending champions easily beat visitors Setif, who were reduced to ten men after 35 minutes, 4-0 with the second leg of the tie set to be played on Saturday.

In Saturday's other semi-final Morocco's Wydad Casablanca beat hosts Petro Atletico of Angola 3-1.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is yet to name a host for the final, which is now a one-off match rather than played over two legs as it was historically.

Egyptian side Ahly have written to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), saying that the final "should not be hosted by one of the countries of the four teams competing in the semi-finals."

The letter added that "a neutral venue will provide equal chances for the four teams."

The 10-time African champions argue that "since CAF did not choose the hosting country in an earlier stage, giving one of the four teams the home advantage in the final contradicts the fair play standards."