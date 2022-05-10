Ghana: Ahly Ask for Neutral Venue for CAF C/L Final

10 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Al Ahly have asked for a neutral venue for the African Champions League final after beating Algeria's Entente Setif in the first leg of their semi-final.

The defending champions easily beat visitors Setif, who were reduced to ten men after 35 minutes, 4-0 with the second leg of the tie set to be played on Saturday.

In Saturday's other semi-final Morocco's Wydad Casablanca beat hosts Petro Atletico of Angola 3-1.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is yet to name a host for the final, which is now a one-off match rather than played over two legs as it was historically.

Egyptian side Ahly have written to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), saying that the final "should not be hosted by one of the countries of the four teams competing in the semi-finals."

The letter added that "a neutral venue will provide equal chances for the four teams."

The 10-time African champions argue that "since CAF did not choose the hosting country in an earlier stage, giving one of the four teams the home advantage in the final contradicts the fair play standards."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X