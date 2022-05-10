Ghana: Kasapreko Rewards Best Sunyani Technical University Electronic Engineering Student

The Overall best Electrical and Electronic Engineering Student at the 14th Congregation of the Sunyani Technical University, Mr Elija Adraku-Tawia, has been presented with Kasapreko's 'Student Leadership Awards.

Mr Adraku-Tawia was awarded a laptop, a commemorative plaque, a cash prize of GH¢ 2,000 and also a National Service opportunity with Kasapreko Company Limited.

The "Student Leadership Awards" scheme, instituted by one of Ghana's leading beverage manufacturers, aims at strengthening industry and academic collaboration thus offering students a practical platform through which they can apply skills acquired.

Speaking at the 14th congregation, Mr Adraku-Tawia lauded Kasapreko for their package, which he said would be an inspiration for him as he aspires to hit greater heights.

"I want to thank Kasapreko for their kind gesture and this package, which will inspire me as I strive to achieve excellence. I am hopeful of making the necessary impact as I step out into the world of work and contribute my quota to the development of Ghana," he said.

Mr Solomon Owusu Bonnah, Human Resources Manager at Kasapreko Company Limited, said that the scheme forms part of Corporate Social Responsibility and the quest to honour thriving students in the fields of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.

Dr Samuel Wiafe, the Dean of the Faculty of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department, was grateful to KCL for setting up the awards scheme to motivate students.

He, however, appealed to KCL to support the institution of a graduate school structure.

"I want to thank Kasapreko for this laudable initiative, but I will entreat them to support the establishment of a graduate school structure that has been planned. It would also urge Adraku-Tawia to make good use of this opportunity offered by Kasapreko and make the necessary impact in the field of engineering.

KCL was established in 1989 by Dr Kwabena Adjei to provide quality drinks at an affordable price to all Ghanaians and has been certified by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).