Ghana: Ampem Darkoa Edge Army Ladies to Reach FA Cup Finals

10 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Ampem Darkoa Ladies yesterday advanced to the finals of the Women FA Cup competition after beating Army Ladies 2-1 in their semifinals game played at the Bantama AstroTurf Park.

Zenabu Mumuni put the uniformed ladies ahead on four minutes before Woman-of-the-Match Mary Amponsah grabbed a brace in the 56th and 91st minutes to seal the win.

Ampem Darkoa were shocked when Mumuni raced past the backline to nod home after goalkeeper Safiatu Salifu failed to save a goal bound strike.

The visitors held onto that goal to end the half on top.

Back from recess, a communication gap between the backline and goalkeeper Mary Sosu presented Amponsah a chance tochip the ball into an empty net for the equaliser.

When all pointed to extra time, Amponsah popped up again behind the defence to head home the winner in time added on to send last year's beaten finalist into another final.

Ampem Darkoa will play the winner of the Hasaacas Ladies versusAshtown Ladies second semifinal match at the McDan La Town Park at 3pm.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X