Ghana: Ampem Darkoa Edge Army Ladies to Reach FA Cup Finals

Ampem Darkoa Ladies yesterday advanced to the finals of the Women FA Cup competition after beating Army Ladies 2-1 in their semifinals game played at the Bantama AstroTurf Park.

Zenabu Mumuni put the uniformed ladies ahead on four minutes before Woman-of-the-Match Mary Amponsah grabbed a brace in the 56th and 91st minutes to seal the win.

Ampem Darkoa were shocked when Mumuni raced past the backline to nod home after goalkeeper Safiatu Salifu failed to save a goal bound strike.

The visitors held onto that goal to end the half on top.

Back from recess, a communication gap between the backline and goalkeeper Mary Sosu presented Amponsah a chance tochip the ball into an empty net for the equaliser.

When all pointed to extra time, Amponsah popped up again behind the defence to head home the winner in time added on to send last year's beaten finalist into another final.

Ampem Darkoa will play the winner of the Hasaacas Ladies versusAshtown Ladies second semifinal match at the McDan La Town Park at 3pm.