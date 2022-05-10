Ghana: 'Selection to National Team Based On Club Performance'

Head Coach of Ghana's Black Satellites, Karim Zito has explained Bechem United's Clinton Duodu and Legon Cities' Osman Amadu exclusion from the final team for the 2021 WAFU Zone B underway in Niger, Niamey.

The experienced trainer said despite the good performance with their respective clubs, they failed to replicate same when they join the national team.

"Your team's performance will bring you to the national team but when you join, your performance with the national team is what will be considered in selecting you."

Zito said this after the Black Satellites suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to the Flying Eagles of Nigeria in their Group B opener.

Giving his defence of the decision to drop the duo, Coach Zito said, "When they came, I even wondered, what was wrong with Clinton. Amadu also doesn't play of late. I played him in the knockout competition but he didn't play well. He is becoming a bench player; even when he is featured, he doesn't perform to my expectation."

"People can say all manner of things but it is your performance with your club that brings you to the national team. You'll therefore be selected based on what you put up," he added.

The Satellites will battle it out with Burkina Faso on Saturday at the Stade Général Seyni Kountche in Niamey, a game Zito assured of a turnaround.

The two finalists from this tournament will represent WAFU Zone B at the 2023 CAF U-20 Tournament which will take place in Egypt from February 18 - March 12, 2023.