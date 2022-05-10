Nigeria: I'll Grow Nigeria's GDP to $1.5trn If Elected President - Bakare

The running mate to Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 presidential election, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday, declared for the 2023 presidency and promised to raise the country's GDP to $1.5 trillion if elected.

Bakare, who announced his entry into the race on Monday at the Yar'adua Centre in Abuja, said he would run on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bakare said, "I'm formally announcing that I'm running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"We will rebuild Nigeria's economy around six competitive geo-economic zones, triple Nigeria's GDP to $1.5trn by 2030 and industrialise Nigeria around the hub-and-spoke model of industrialisation."

He said his administration would dwell on four mandates of peace, progress, prosperity and possibilities while tackling the intractable challenges bedevilling the nation and give all Nigerians a sense of belonging.

Daily Trust further reports that Bakare had last week picked his expression of interest and nomination forms for N100m to seek the party's ticket at its primaries slated for May 30, 31 and June 1, 2022.