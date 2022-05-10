Nigeria: I'll Grow Nigeria's GDP to $1.5trn If Elected President - Bakare

10 May 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The running mate to Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 presidential election, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday, declared for the 2023 presidency and promised to raise the country's GDP to $1.5 trillion if elected.

Bakare, who announced his entry into the race on Monday at the Yar'adua Centre in Abuja, said he would run on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bakare said, "I'm formally announcing that I'm running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"We will rebuild Nigeria's economy around six competitive geo-economic zones, triple Nigeria's GDP to $1.5trn by 2030 and industrialise Nigeria around the hub-and-spoke model of industrialisation."

He said his administration would dwell on four mandates of peace, progress, prosperity and possibilities while tackling the intractable challenges bedevilling the nation and give all Nigerians a sense of belonging.

Daily Trust further reports that Bakare had last week picked his expression of interest and nomination forms for N100m to seek the party's ticket at its primaries slated for May 30, 31 and June 1, 2022.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X