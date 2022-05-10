Nigeria: 18 Political Parties Want 37-Day Extension of INEC's Primary Election Deadline

Nigeria's 18 registered political parties under the aegis of Inter-Party Advisory Council IPAC have appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to tinker with its electoral timelines and shift the June 3 deadline for the conduct of primary elections by the parties.

The parties are asking the electoral umpire to shift the deadline by 37 days.

IPAC National Chairman, Engr. Sani Yabagi made the appeal on Tuesday in Abuja at the INEC's interactive session with political parties.

Details later...