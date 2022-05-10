Nigeria: Break Away From ASUU, End Strike, - Yobe Gov, Mai Buni, Begs Lecturers of State University

University lecturers have been on strike for over two months. The lecturers are demanding better welfare and facilities.

The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has called on the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) of the state-owned University, Yobe State University, to reconsider their position in the ongoing strike by the union's national body.

Mr Buni, who met with the management of the school and the union, said the state government and the university have no outstanding issues between them and hence no justification for the long closure of the institution.

Represented at the meeting by the Secretary to the State Government, Baba Malam Wali, the governor also called on the lecturers to consider the plight of the students who have had their studies paused by the strike.

"We called for this meeting to appeal to you, the management of the University, and Unions to review your earlier decision of joining the ongoing nationwide strike embarked upon by the national body as a mark of solidarity.

"Considering the outcry by parents and students of YSU and bearing in mind that there are virtually no outstanding issues between the State Government, the management of YSU and the Unions, we feel that your action in not justified," Mr Buni said

He added that Yobe State government has never failed in her responsibility to the institution. He said the lecturers should consider the support/investment the government has made at the university.

Mr Buni said apart from the investment in capital projects in the institution, his government pays salaries and allowances of lecturers promptly.

"Yobe State is just recovering from the insurgency and with the declaration of emergency in education, the union should look into the peculiarity of the state and call off the strike," he appealed.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Mala Daura, and the ASUU Chairman, Mohammed Jajare, thanked the state government for the various supports rendered to the university and promised that members of the union will meet to consider the government's appeal and will give a report after the meeting.